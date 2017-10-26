China asks world community to fully affirm Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts

BEIJING, Oct 26 (APP):A spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry Thursday said the international community should fully affirm the counter-terrorism efforts of Pakistan.

“We believe that the international community should fully affirm the counter terrorism efforts of Pakistan,” Gang Shuang told reporters during his regular press briefing here.

The spokesperson said Pakistan had made important contributions to safeguarding world peace and regional stability.

“We have said many times that Pakistan is at the forefront of the fight against terrorism. Over the years, it has made great efforts to combat terrorism and suffered great sacrifices,” he added.

Responding to a question regarding the US Secretary of State recent visit to Pakistan and his talks with Pakistani leadership, he said, “We welcome Pakistan and the United States to cooperate in the fight against terrorism on the basis of mutual respect and to work together on regional and world security and stability.”

He said China supports the international community to strengthen international anti-terrorism cooperation and form a concerted effort.

On the US President Trump’s new policy in South Asia, he said China is happy to see friendly relations and cooperation between the United States, India, Pakistan, and other countries in the world.

“We hope that this relationship will help promote regional peace and stability, promote mutual trust among regional countries, but also help promote regional development and prosperity,” he added.