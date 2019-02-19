China asks India, Pakistan to exercise restraint, conduct dialogue

BEIJING, Feb 19 (APP):China Tuesday said that Pakistan and India were important countries in South Asia and called upon them to exercise restraint and conduct dialogue to achieve resolution of outstanding issues as soon as possible.

“Pakistan and India are both important countries in South Asia. The stability of bilateral relations is crucial to regional peace, stability and development,” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing while responding to question about the current situation between the two South Asian neighbours following the recent attack on security forces in Indian held Kashmir.