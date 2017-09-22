China among safest countries in world

BEIJING, Sept 22 (APP): China has become one of the safest countries in the world, with an average of 6.2 murders for every one million people in 2016, the country’s top political and legal affairs official has reported.

The rate of major violent crimes in China dropped 43 percent from 2012 to 2016, the rate of major traffic accidents was down 56 percent, while the public’s satisfaction with social security rose from 87.5 percent in 2012 to above 91 percent in 2017, Meng Jianzhu, head of the Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said at a meeting on public security and social management.

In commenting on this, a People’s Public Security University expert who requested anonymity told the Global Times, “While the country maintains strong control over society, it still manages to grow its economy at a considerable rate. The combination of the two is what leads to a low crime rate.”

China started overhauling its police force in 2015 to increase

efficiency and improve its public image, with more than 100 reform measures, covering domestic security, administration, personnel and law enforcement.

In June, the People’s Public Security University worked with Peking University and a National Bureau of Statistics poll center on a survey of the results of reform measures. It showed a satisfaction rate above 90 percent in vehicle inspections and household registration.

Another assessment that is still going on includes the protection of

lawyers’ rights.

These figures also show the social security improvements following the

18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012. The 19th National Party Congress will be held in October.

At the meeting, Meng laid out the tasks ahead, pointing specifically to

economic risksaga that are likely to become public security threats.