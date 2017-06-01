China among best in Asia for children

BEIJING, June 1 (APP): China was ranked as the best developing country for children in Asia, with its children experiencing the safest and happiest childhoods, according to a report released on Thursday, International Children Day.

The report – Stolen Childhoods – evaluated countries with a range of

indicators related to childhood, from safety to health. Norway and Slovenia topped the index while Niger ranked last.

Of 172 countries, China ranked 41st overall, ahead of Vietnam (92), the

Philippines (96), Myanmar (112) and India (116), according to the report by Save the Children – an international non governmental organization that promotes children’s rights and supports children in developing countries.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the infant mortality

rate in China dropped from 1.31 percent in 2010 to 0.81 percent in 2015.

By last year, the vaccination rate for children under 18 years old

reached 99 percent, achieving the aim set by the Outline Programme for Development of Chinese Women and Children (2011-20).

The number of children’s welfare institutes grew from 335 in 2010 to 478 in 2015. During the same period, 130 centers for rescuing and protecting children and adolescents were built nationwide.