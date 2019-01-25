China always supports Pakistan’s economic, social development: Spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan 25 (APP):China has always provided support and assistance to Pakistan’s economic and social development within its capabilities, a Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson said on Friday.

“We support Pakistani side to take measures to actively respond to and overcome the temporary difficulties,” Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing when asked to comment that Pakistan was about to reach an agreement with China in the financial sector.

The spokesperson said China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners, adding, China has always provided support and assistance to Pakistan’s economic and social development within its capabilities.