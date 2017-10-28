China aims to be a major overseas study destination

BEIJING, Oct 28 (APP):China is expected to take the lead in education globally and become one of the most popular overseas study destinations for foreign students by 2049, the centennial of the People’s Republic of China.

China will play a leading role in education worldwide, which means the standards of education in China will become the standards of the world, Education Minister Chen Baosheng said.

He said he hopes that China will have a bigger say in educational affairs globally and make contributions to the development of the world’s education using China’s own experiences and wisdom.

Chen also expressed the hope that China will become the overseas study destination where students from around the world most aspire to go.