China agrees to double its import from Pakistan: Abdul Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Industry and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood here on Wednesday said that during recently concluded visit of Prime Minister, China has agreed to increase its import from Pakistan by $1 billion immediately while the imports from Pakistan would further be increased by $1 billion next year. This will help Pakistan to boost its exports to China from existing level of $1.2 billion to $2.2 billion by end of current year and to $3.2 billion by end of next year, he said while addressing a press briefing along with Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Khusro Bakhtiar.