China-Afghanistan Inter-departmental and Regional Security Cooperation Mechanism meeting held in Beijing

BEIJING, Nov 4 (APP):The third meeting of the inter-departmental and regional security cooperation mechanism between China and Afghanistan was held in Beijing, according to a statement issued by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

Guo Guoping, Foreign Affairs Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs co-chaired the meeting with the First Deputy Adviser of the Afghan National Security Council and exchanged views.

Representatives from relevant departments of the two countries
participated.

