China advocates handling trade friction with US through dialogue: Spokesperson

BEIJING, August 1 (APP):A Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Wednesday said China had always advocated handling a trade friction with the United States through dialogue and consultations.

“As for your question of communication and dialogue between China and the United States, I want to say that China has always advocated handling trade frictions between China and the United States through dialogue and consultation,” Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing held here.

He said the efforts China has made and the sincerity of display have been very clear to the international community.

“At the same time, I want to emphasize that dialogue must be based on mutual respect and equality, based on rules and built on credit. Unilateral threats and pressures can only be counterproductive,” he added.

When asked to respond on a report that the US plans to announce a tariff of 200 billion US dollars worth of Chinese exports to the United States, he said that his country’s position on China-US economic and trade issues is very firm and clear and has not changed.

“The pressure and blackmail of the US will not work. If the US takes a further escalation move, China will inevitably counter the system and resolutely safeguard our legitimate rights and interests,” he added.