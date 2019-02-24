Children upto 10 years to be administered polio drops till Feb 28

RAWALPINDI, Feb 24 (APP):Children upto 10 years of age are being administrated polio drops in 16 union councils of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) and Rawalpindi CantonmentBoard (RCB)areas under the special anti-polio drive started on February 19.
Talking to APP, Incharge Anti-Polio drive Chaudary Muhammad Hussain said the previous age limit for administration of polio drops was five years.
