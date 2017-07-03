ISLAMABAD, July 3 (APP): National Institute of Folk and
Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will organize month-long “Children
Summer Camp in Punjabi and Brahvi Languages” from July 5.
The summer camp aims at providing an orientation to children
(age 6-12 years) about the language, poetry, crafts, music and
festivals of both these communities.
It also aims at creating ownership among children regarding
Pakistan’s languages and cultural heritage.
It will also reaffirm our identity of being multi-cultural and
pluralistic country.
The children will learn at least 15 sentences and additional
vocabulary in Punjabi and Brahvi languages.
The children will also interact with master artisans, folk
artists, folk musicians, story tellers and cultural personalities in
order to get them acquainted with the rich cultural heritage of
Pakistan.
Registrations are open. Interested parents can enroll their
children through email: ddmuseumlokvirsa@gmail.com, phone # 051-
9249200 or cell # 0300-5204755.
Children Summer Camp to start from July 5
ISLAMABAD, July 3 (APP): National Institute of Folk and