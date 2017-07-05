Children Summer Camp starts at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP): A month-long Children Summer Camp has
started here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage
(Lok Virsa) on Wednesday.
Encouraged by the tremendous success of the first two summer
camps held in 2015 and 2016, the National Institute of Folk and
Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) arranged its “Children Summer Camp
2017 in Punjabi and Brahvi Languages” Executive Director Lok Virsa
Dr. Fouzia Saeed said.
She said that Summer camp will continue till July 31th at the
beautiful surrounding of Lok Virsa Heritage Museum, Garden Avenue,
Shakarparian.
Dr. Fouzia said that the summer camp aims at providing an
orientation to children (age 6-12 years) about the language, poetry,
crafts, music and festivals of both these communities.
“It also aims at creating ownership among children regarding
Pakistan’s languages and cultural heritage. It will also reaffirm
our identity of being multi-cultural and pluralistic country,” she
said.
The children will learn at least 15 sentences and additional
vocabulary in Punjabi and Brahvi languages. During the classes
scheduled between 10 am to 1 pm (Monday to Friday), the children
will also interact with master artisans, folk artists, folk
musicians, story tellers and cultural personalities in order to get
them acquainted with the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan.
The children will also be provided an opportunity to visit
various national museums during the summer camp.
Lok Virsa will provide teaching material and lunch to the
participating children at its own.
