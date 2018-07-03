Children Summer camp in traditional skills starts at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):A month-long Children Summer Camp in traditional skills including Truck Art, Papier Mache and Pottery making on Tuesday started here at Heritage Museum of Lok Virsa, Garden Avenue Shakarparian.

Children under age-group 6-14 years are participating in the summer camp. The camp aims at promoting traditional culture and inculcating awareness among younger generation, especially children about the indigenous craft heritage of Pakistan. The timings of the summer camp will be from 10 am to 1 pm (Tuesday to Friday), four days a week.

Periods of classes will be as follows: First period (10 to 11 am), History about the craft in focus, Second period (11 am to 12 noon) Practical work under master trainers/ artisans, 12 noon to 12.30 pm and third period will be held on (12.30 to 1 pm) after Lunch break the period of Storytelling, folk music, folk games, drawings, etc.

During the summer camp, the participating children will also be provided an opportunity to visit local museums and get acquainted about the cultural heritage of Pakistan.

Master artisans in the respective craft fields will conduct the classes. A non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 3,000/- per child was charged in advance.

The summer camp will culminate with a colourful closing ceremony, which will feature live performances by child folk artists and folk performers.

Certificates will also be awarded to the participating children in this ceremony in full view of the media.