Children and youth must be knowledge seekers: Baligh

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Engr. Muhammad Balig Ur Rehman Monday said that children and youth were the assets of country and it was need of the hour to make them useful knowledge seekers and active contributors for well being of society.

He stated this during his visit to “Sultana Foundation Justice Yusaf Saraf Centre for Research, Rehabilitation and Mainstreaming of out of school children” here.

The federal minister was briefed about the activities of Sultana Foundation in the field of education.

The Minister speaking on the occasion lauded the Sultana Foundation for its work in the field of education with its special focus on out of schools children.

He said that the present government took number of steps for promoting education in the country as number of out of school children decreased during the last three years.

The Minister noted that Islamabad Capital Territory stood at number one regarding reducing number of out of school children as there was 55 percent decrease was witnessed in ICT, 23 per cent in Punjab, 14 per cent in AJK, 9 per cent in KP while improvement regarding reduction in out of school children in Balochistan and Sindh was seen minimal during last three years.

Talking about technical and vocational education, Baligh Ur Rehman said that technical and vocational education was as mush important as conventional education.

The students who left schools after primary often find their way into vocational training centres and turned out to be expert workmen after getting training from technical and vocational training centres, he said.

He said under the PM Youth Skills Development Program, 100,000 youths were being imparted technical and vocational education this year.

He said that the government had also revised Pakistan’s first Vocational Training Policy.

The Federal Minister hoped that the Apprenticeship Act would soon be passed by the Senate and this would pave way for opening of great number of employment opportunities for our youth.

He said that the teaching of the Holy Quran had also been made compulsory in all educational institutions in ICT. Under the law, students would read the Holy Quran from Class one to five and those in grades 6 to 12 would be taught simple translation of the Holy Quran.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Chairman Sultana Foundation Dr. Naeem Ghani said that Sultana Foundation was imparting education to children and focusing on deprived children of society. “Our programs are based on both societal and human development,’ he said.