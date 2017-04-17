Child dies, two hurt in Quetta blast

QUETTA, April 17 (APP): A child died and two other sustained injuries in a blast at Killi Barat near Jinnah town area of provincial capital on Monday.

According to police sources, the blast was occurred at Killi Barat area

which leaving one child dead and two injured. The body and the injured were rushed to civil hospital.

Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.

Further investigation was under processes.