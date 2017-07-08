Chiefs of defence meet in New York, discuss strengthening of UN peacekeeping

UNITED NATIONS, July 8 (APP): The heads of the armed forces and senior military officials of around 100 countries, including Pakistan, met at the

UN Headquarters in New York Friday and discussed effort to improve the overall

performance of UN peacekeeping missions as well as issues such

as rapid deployment, training, increasing the number of female

peacekeepers, and conduct and discipline.

“Our partnership has never been more important. Across the globe,

armed conflict scars countless civilians and destabilizes entire regions,” Secretary-General

Antonio Guterres told participants at the Chiefs of Defence Conference, via a video

message.

Pakistan was represented at the conference by Lieutenant General

Sher Afgun, who headed the country’s delegation.

In his remarks, the secretary-general expressed gratitude to the men

and women serving in peacekeeping, saying that UN “blue helmets” braved danger so

others could enjoy safety.

He also welcomed the Conference’s focus on gender, with a view to increasing

the number of female peacekeepers, and integrating a gender perspective into the UN

peace and security actions.

“When we have greater gender balance in our forces, we boost our protection

outreach – and we reduce the chances of sexual exploitation

and abuse,” he highlighted, urging all troop-contributing countries to deploy more women

as well as to help integrate a gender-sensitive perspective in strengthening peace.

In the same vein, Jane Holl Lute, the Special Coordinator on

improving UN response to sexual exploitation and abuse, also underscored

the need to stand together against the individual misconduct of some

troops, which, she said, “seriously injures the vulnerable and

undermines the mission and name of the United Nations.”

“Only through the continued personal leadership of the chiefs of

defence forces, and others, will we effectively prevent and respond to sexual exploitation

and abuse,” she said, adding: “We are in this

endeavour together, and together, we can root out this scourge.”

In his opening remarks, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General

for Peacekeeping Operations, highlighted that recent developments –

whether geostrategic shifts, emergence of new threats or large budget

cuts – call for greater urgency to strengthen the performance of peace operations.

” Now, more than ever before, peacekeepers need to be up to the

challenge of the mandates they are given,” he said, calling for

continued support for peacekeeping operations.

Stressing the need to eliminate sexual exploitation and abuse, he

called for putting in place measures to ensure that only troops with impeccable

backgrounds are deployed, and that rigorous and consistent measures are employed to

make certain that those responsible are held accountable for their acts.

” The success of our missions depends upon the confidence and

trust placed on us by the populations we serve. When this trust is

broken, our credibility is indelibly damaged,” he underscored.

Atul Khare, Under-Secretary-General of the Department of Field

Support, which provides administrative, finance, logistical and

technical support to peacekeeping and political missions around the

world, spoke of efforts underway to improve service delivery and to

produce better value for money.

In particular, he noted a new environmental strategy to guide UN

efforts to deliver support in a responsible manner as well as steps to improve medical

support to peacekeepers to prevent the avoidable loss

of lives.

“But we need to do more together,” he added. “We simply cannot

accept that 30 of the 287 military medical facilities in peacekeeping missions either have

not deployed or are deployed with sub-standard equipment.”

In particular, Khare highlighted the need for more female

participation in peacekeeping, urging the chiefs of defence to

redouble their efforts to contribute female personnel to serve in

missions. He also called on them to ensure that uniformed

contingents deploy rapidly and with the equipment and training

required to carry out the tasks that they have been mandated.

Held under the theme Meeting the Challenges, the conference

also included the participation of military representatives from the

African Union, the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty

Organization (NATO), as well as the Force Commanders of the UN

peacekeeping missions in Mali (MINUSMA), Central African Republic

(MINUSCA), South Sudan (UNMISS) and the Democratic Republic of the

Congo.