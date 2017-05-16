Chief of POA praises Sadi Abbas who won silver medal in Islamic Games

KARACHI, May 16 (APP): The president of Pakistan Olympics Association (POA), Lt. Gen. (Retd) Syed Arif Hassan, has praised the performance of Sadi Abbas who won silver

medal in Karate for Pakistan in the Fourth Islamic Games being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, says a message received here on Tuesday.

The Islamic Solidarity Games are being held from May 12-22 under the auspices of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF).

In a meeting with Sadi Abbas, he said that this Karate player is an asset for the country and that the POA would play its role to ensure that Sadi Abbas participates in more ranking events.

Pakistan Olympic Association’s secretary general Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, deputy chief de mission of Pakistan squad Shahid Islam, chairman of Pakistan Karate Federation,

Muhammad Jehangir, were also present on the occasion.

Gen. Arif was of the view that for better results in international events, it is essential that a joint strategy be chalked out and the system be also improved.

Provision of infrastructure as well as qualified coaches would also be of immense importance, he added.

Sadi Abbas said on the occasion that it is his desire to win gold medal in the Asian Games to be held next year in Indonesia.

He was of the view that for preparation to qualify for the Olympic Games, opportunities be made available for participation in more and more ranking tournaments.

Sadi Abbas further opined that a policy of special incentives be devised for the games in which the players are winning medals for Pakistan.