Chief of Naval Staff spends Eid with troops deployed at forward posts in Creek areas

KARACHI, June 28 (APP): Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah spent Eid with the troops deployed on forward posts of Pakistan Navy located in Sir Creek area bordering India.

A PN statement here said that the Naval Chief was accompanied by officiating Commander Coast Rear Admiral Athar Mukhtar during the visit.

The Naval Chief offered Eid ul Fitr prayer with PN personnel at HQ 31st Creeks battalion, Sujawal and interacted with the officers and men deployed there.

Later the Admiral visited Ghani post located near Pakistan-India border and had informal interaction with personnel as well.

Naval chief lauded their level of motivation and determination to safeguard maritime frontiers of the country at critical area under very harsh topographic environment comprising marshes, swamps and unpredictable waterways along Indian border.

The Admiral highly commended the troops for their dedication and selfless devotion to sacred duty.