Chief of Naval Staff calls on Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, June 3 (APP): Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah NI(M)

Saturday called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here at the Ministry of

Finance.

Financial matters relating to Pakistan Navy, including its financial requirements in the

upcoming fiscal year, were discussed during the meeting, a finance ministry statement

said.

The Naval Chief congratulated the Finance Minister on presenting the budget to the

Parliament for FY 2017-18.

Ishaq Dar said as always, the government would ensure that the requisite financial

requirements for the upcoming fiscal year of all armed forces, including Pakistan Navy,

were fully catered for.

He said the armed forces were performing their duties valiantly and professionally, by

safeguarding Pakistan’s borders and fighting the menace of militancy and terrorism.

The minister said that the government and people of Pakistan would stand by the armed

forces and fully support them in the national cause.