Chief of Defence Staff of Sri Lanka calls on Pervez Khattak

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Chief of Defence Staff of Sri Lanka Admiral Ravindra C.Wijegunaratne Wednesday called on Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak at his office in Rawalpindi.

The minister expressed satisfaction about the existing deep rooted ties between the two states and said there was a need to further diversify and expand these ties, said a press release.

Pervez Khattak said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka should take advantage of the each other’s experiences in the realm of defence.

The visiting delegate extended invitation to Defence Minister to visit Sri Lanka, the minister thanked the visiting delegate for his invitation and pledged to pay a visit to Sri Lanka.