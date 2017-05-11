Chief of Air Staff Calls on the Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Thursday appreciated Pakistan Air Force in safeguarding Pakistan’s air frontiers and lauded its role in the ongoing counter terrorism operation in the country.

He was talking to Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman who called on the Prime Minister here at the PM House Thursday.

The Air Chief apprised the Prime Minister of the professional excellence and operational preparedness of Pakistan Air Force, a statement from the PM House said.