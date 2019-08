Chief Minister Punjab karate championship from Aug 22

LAHORE, Aug 07 (APP):Director General Sports Board Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Wednesday announced holding of Chief Minister Punjab National Boys and Girls Karate Championship here on August 22-25 at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall.

In this regard, Aulakh chaired an important meeting to discuss key matters relating to smooth conduct of the event. The meeting was attended by Deputy Directors Shahid Nizami, Rauf Bajwa, qualified coach of Women Karate Federation and South Asian Karate Champion Uzma Asghar Aulakh and Vice-President Women Karate Federation Ada Jaferi.