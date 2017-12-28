Chhupan Chhupai to be released on Dec 29

LAHORE, Dec 28 (APP):The long-awaited film, Chhupan

Chupai, will be released throughout the country in the

cinema houses on December 29.

Mohsin Ali is director of the film, while Ahsan Khan and

Neelum Muneer have performed the lead roles. The film is

based on a romantic story.

Ahsan Khan and Neelum Muneer have been visiting educational

institutions and bazaars for publicity campaign of their

film. For the purpose, they have visited major cities of Punjab

and Karachi.