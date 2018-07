ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PMLN) candidate Chaudhry Mazhar Iqbal has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-243 Bahawalnagar-VII by securing 46,076 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Ghulam Murtaza of PMLN stood second by securing 39,264 votes and Shahid Imran, an Independent candidate, grabbed third position by getting 16,597 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 58.94%.