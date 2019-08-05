Changing IHK special status defiance of UNSC resolution: experts

LAHORE, Aug 05 (APP):Experts and analysts on Monday termed quashing of special status of Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) was a blatant violation of the international law and United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Talking to APP, analysts urged the government to move the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and take other steps as India had violated its own constitution, the UNSC resolutions and the international law by quashing the special status of held Kashmir.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that deployment of 28,000 additional paramilitary troops by India in held Valley was already creating an atmosphere of extreme intimidation and fear.