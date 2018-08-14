Change of guard ceremony held at Iqbal’s masoleum

LAHORE, Aug 14 (APP)::A prestigious change of guard ceremony was held here on Tuesday at mausoleum of Dr Allama
Muhammad Iqbal in connection with the 71st Independence
Day of Pakistan.
A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army
assumed the guard duties at the Mazar-e-Iqbal.
Marching to the band tunes, the contingent of Pak
Army took positions at the four corners of the Mazar.
Simultaneously, Rangers were ceremoniously moved
out by the officer-in-charge.
The ceremonial guard mounting was followed by floral
wreath laying at the Mazar of Allama Iqbal by GOC Lahore
Major General Shahid Mehmood to pay homage to the National
poet.
He also offered Fateha and recorded his impression
in the visitors’ book.