Change of guard ceremony held at Iqbal’s masoleum

LAHORE, Aug 14 (APP)::A prestigious change of guard ceremony was held here on Tuesday at mausoleum of Dr Allama

Muhammad Iqbal in connection with the 71st Independence

Day of Pakistan.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army

assumed the guard duties at the Mazar-e-Iqbal.

Marching to the band tunes, the contingent of Pak

Army took positions at the four corners of the Mazar.

Simultaneously, Rangers were ceremoniously moved

out by the officer-in-charge.

The ceremonial guard mounting was followed by floral

wreath laying at the Mazar of Allama Iqbal by GOC Lahore

Major General Shahid Mehmood to pay homage to the National

poet.

He also offered Fateha and recorded his impression

in the visitors’ book.