Change of guard ceremony at Iqbal’s mausoleum

240

LAHORE, March 23 (APP): A change of guards’ ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on Pakistan Day here on Thursday.
A regiment of the Pakistan Air Force took charge of guard duties at Mazar-e-Iqbal.
Air Commodore of Pakistan Air Force Salman Mehboob was the chief guest who laid wreath at the mausoleum of Dr Allama Iqbal and offered Fateha.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR