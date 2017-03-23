LAHORE, March 23 (APP): A change of guards’ ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on Pakistan Day here on Thursday.
A regiment of the Pakistan Air Force took charge of guard duties at Mazar-e-Iqbal.
Air Commodore of Pakistan Air Force Salman Mehboob was the chief guest who laid wreath at the mausoleum of Dr Allama Iqbal and offered Fateha.
Change of guard ceremony at Iqbal’s mausoleum
