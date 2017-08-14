LAHORE, Aug 14 (APP): Independence Day of Pakistan was
celebrated with solemnity by all Army Formations and Units
of Lahore Garrison on Monday.
Special prayers were offered for integrity, solidarity,
progress and prosperity of Pakistan after Namaz-e-Fajr at all
Formations and Unit mosques, says a press release issued by
ISPR hers.
The day dawned with 21 Gun Salute near Lahore Cantonment
while an impressive guard mounting ceremony was held at
Mazar-e-Iqbal in which smartly turned out contingent of
Pakistan Army, took over the guard duties from Pakistan
Rangers.
Later, Major General Muhammad Aamer, Garrison Commander
Lahore laid a floral wreath at Mazar-e-Iqbal to pay homage
to the National poet and offered Fateha.
A flag hoisting ceremony was held at all the Formation
Headquarters and Units of the Garrison. National Flag was
hoisted at Corps Headquarters, Lahore by Brigadier Muhammad
Shahab Aslam. Message of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar
Javed Bajwa, was read out to the troops in special gatherings.
Change of guard at Iqbal’s mausoleum
