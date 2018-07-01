Change in KP evident from development work carried out by PTI: Imran

BANNU, July 1 (APP)::Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Sunday said the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had brought a change as evident from the development work which had not been carried out by the past governments in the province.

Addressing a public gathering near Adami Bridge link road here, Imran said the progress made in the health, education and police departments of KP could be compared with other provinces. The people would find KP on top in any survey about improvement in education and health sectors. The KP people now preferred government schools and hospitals because the government had brought reforms in both departments, he added.

He said the PTI government recruited doctors and their number had risen to 9,000 from 3,000 in the province.

Imran said the PTI empowered the local government representatives, who could narrate the real change in the province.

He said,”We have built 300 four micro-hydro power projects across the provinces, including four in this area, where there was no electricity.”

He said the PTI had not turned Peshawar into Paris, but the masses could compare the development carried out in the province with the two parties who had ruled the country thrice each.

Imran said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had joined every government since 2002. What he had done for the Kashmir cause being chairman of the the Kashmir Committee, he asked, alleging that a religious scholar could not sell himself for a diesel permit.

Imran lamented that the country’s economy had ruined as the rupee had depreciated drastically. A US dollar had reached Rs 125 from Rs 60 during the past ten years.

He urged the people of Bannu to ask Akram Khan Durrani as to what development work he had done in the area being in government. He asked them to vote for him on July 25 and pledged to resolve longstanding issues of the area.

It may be mentioned that Imran Khan is contesting for National Assembly seat NA-35 against former federal minister Akram Khan Durrani of JUI-F.