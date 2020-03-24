Chan urged political parties to suspend activities, focus on helping the poor

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP):Spokesperson to Prime Minister, Nadeem Afzal Chan on Tuesday urged the political parties to suspend political activities and focus on helping poor people confronted multiple challenges emerged in wake of Coronavirus threat.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that there was dire need to approach elite class of the society besides, charity organizations for provision of essential items of daily use to poor segment of society, facing difficulties due to lockdown in the country.

Expressing desire to ensure all basic amenities to low income group and daily wage workers, Nadeem Afzal Chan said that food items essential for running daily life should be distributed among poor families.

He appealed to all the political parties to brush aside petty issues and come forward for financial assistance of the people working on daily basis for meeting need of their poor families.