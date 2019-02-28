Chan lauds political parties, forces unified stance against Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Spokesman to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan appreciated the unified stance of all political parties including the government and opposition and armed forces against the Indian aggression.

The whole nation was united against Indian aggression and stood with Pakistan’s valiant armed forces, he said talking to a private news channels.

He said India was involved in state terrorism in Kashmir and subversive activities in Balochistan as capture of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was ample proof of that.