Chambers’ delegation calls on Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):A delegation comprising Presidents of fourteen chambers of commerce and industries from across the country called on the Finance Minister Asad Umar here on Tuesday.

The delegation was led by President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Almas Haider, said a statement issued here.

The delegation had discussion with the Minister on overall business environment in the country, measures for facilitation to business community and shared with him proposals in this regard.

Finance Minister said the present government would extend all possible facilitation to the business and traders community as they had a major contribution and key role to play in development of the economy.

He said steps were also afoot for rationalization of tax regime.