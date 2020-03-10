Chaman border to remain close for 7 days more

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP):Pakistan on Tuesday extended the closure of Pakistan Afghan border at Chaman for the next seven days to adopt further preventive measures in a bid to overcome the spread of coronavirus.

According to a notification issued by interior ministry, the extension is effective from March 09, in order to put in place the additional necessary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus on both the sides of the border which is in the best interest of the people of both the brotherly countries.