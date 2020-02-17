Challenging efforts needed to resolve Kashmir dispute: Munir Akram

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Permanent Representatives of Pakistan to United Nations, Munir Akram on Monday stressed the need for initiating challenging efforts to resolve Kashmir dispute with India.

The diplomatic pressure and mediation offers given by world leaders would help address the core issue of Kashmir with India, he stated while talking to a news channel programme.

India was committing gross human rights violations in the occupied Valley of Jammu and Kashmir, he said adding that such pressure tactics with the help of 900,000 Indian armed forces, who locked down the disputed territory for many months, would not be helpful for resolving the issue of Kashmir with Pakistan.

In reply to a question about Pakistan’s role on Kashmir cause, he said, we had adopted three pronged strategy to apprise the UN and International community about human rights violations being committed by Indian forces in J&K.

To a question, he said the world personality leaders wanted to bring the Indian rulers on negotiating table to prevent the two nuclear states from war.

To another question, Munir Akram said that United Nations Secretary General had also mentioned in his address that matters of Kashmir and peace in Afghanistan should be resolved.