Chairman suspends question hour owing to absence of caretaker ministers

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani Friday suspended question hour owing to
the absence of caretaker ministers to answer the questions of Senators and
directed Caretaker Prime Minister to ensure the presence of ministers in Senate
for smooth functioning of the upper house.
Opposition Senator Sadia Abbasi, Hasil Bizenjo
protested the absence of ministers saying no body
is here is respond questions of Senators.
Hasil Bizinjo criticized caretaker ministers for what he said not taking the upper
House of Parliament serious.
Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani directed Minister
for Power Ali Zafar on his arrival late to come on time in House as the whole
House waited for the caretaker ministers. Consequently, he was forced to
suspend the question hour.