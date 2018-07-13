Chairman suspends question hour owing to absence of caretaker ministers

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani Friday suspended question hour owing to

the absence of caretaker ministers to answer the questions of Senators and

directed Caretaker Prime Minister to ensure the presence of ministers in Senate

for smooth functioning of the upper house.

Opposition Senator Sadia Abbasi, Hasil Bizenjo

protested the absence of ministers saying no body

is here is respond questions of Senators.

Hasil Bizinjo criticized caretaker ministers for what he said not taking the upper

House of Parliament serious.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani directed Minister

for Power Ali Zafar on his arrival late to come on time in House as the whole

House waited for the caretaker ministers. Consequently, he was forced to

suspend the question hour.