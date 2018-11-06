Chairman Senate visits Akora Khattak, condoles death of Mualana Sami ul Haq

NOWSHERA, Nov 6 (APP)::Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani
Tuesday visited Daar ul Alom Haqqania in Akora Khattak and condoled the
assassination of Maulan Sami ul Haq saying a unanimous condolence resolution
would be moved in the Upper House of the parliament to pay homage to services
of late Maulana.
He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of
Jamia Daarul Alom Haqqania led by Acting Amir Maulana Hamid ul Haq and media
talks. He expressed the confidence that the Senate would pass the resolution unanimously
adding that the concerned investigation agencies would soon bring the culprit
to justice.
He paid tribute to Maualan Samiul Haq for his efforts for
strengthening of democracy in the country and interfaith harmony.
The Chairman Senate said Maulana Sami ul Haq was a
seasoned politician and participated actively in legislation process in Upper
House.
The Chairman Senate leading a delegation of Senators including
PMLN Javed Abbasi, PTI’s Shibli Faraz, Senator Sajjad Tori and JI’s Ameer Siraj
ul Haq and others visit Akora Khattak and condoled with son of Maulana Sami ul
Haq.