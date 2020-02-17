Chairman Senate undertakes no foreign visit in last fourteen months

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):While adopting austerity measures, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani was able to reduce expenditures on foreign visits as he has not undertaken any foreign visit for the last fourteen months thus saving a huge amount of public expense.

Chairman Senate last visited Saudi Arabia from 18-22 December, 2018 and adopted indigenous measures to curtail expenses in different heads of the budgetary allocations, said a press release.

However, the Chairman Senate recently expressed his willingness to visit Bahrain after receiving invitation from Chairman of the Shura Council.

During this visit, from 19 to 21 February, 2020, the entourage would include Senators Kalsoom Parveen, Kesho Bai, Abida Azeem, Manzoor Kakar, Fida Muhammad, Mirza Muhammad Afridi and Hafiz Abdul Kareem.

The visit aims to further strengthen institutional collaboration and linkages besides deepening bilateral and multi-lateral contacts.

Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy strong and over whelmed parliamentary cooperation. Both the countries share identical views on different regional issues and have always supported peaceful resolution of issue for regional growth and prosperity.