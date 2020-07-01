Chairman Senate takes notice of nonavailability of COVID-19 testing kits in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has taken notice of nonavailability of COVID-19 testing kits in Gwadar and informed the Chief Secretary Balochistan through a letter in this regard.

In the letter, the Chief Secretary was told that there were no testing kits of COVID-19 and other facilities in district Gwadar and its suburb areas.

He said some VOVID-19 cases were reported from Gwadar and there were also reports about spreading of the pandemic in the areas which needed immediate attention.

The Chairman directed the Chief Secretary to take immediate measures for containing the pandemic and ensure testing kits and other facilities in the district.