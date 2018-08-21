Chairman Senate returned back after five-day official visit of China

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP):Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani returned back to Pakistan after completing five-day successful official visit to China with his delegation here on Tuesday.

The Parliamentary delegation comprised of members of the Senate belonging to different regions and political parties of the country including Senators Nuzhat Sadiq, Sitara Ayaz, Muhammad Akram, Dilawar Khan, Kauda Babar, Barrister Ali Muhammad Saif, Mirza Muhammad Afridi and Secretary Senate Amjed Pervez.

During the visit the delegation met with important Political and State leaders and discussed matters of mutual interest including nurturing Parliamentary linkages, improving upon the trade imbalance and increasing cooperation in different sectors, said a news release.

Chairman Senate along with members of the delegation invited Chinese Businessmen and investors to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan and for making joint efforts for progress and development in Gwadar.

Chinese side appreciated the young leadership of Chairman and the efforts of the Senate of Pakistan to strengthen the bond between both countries.