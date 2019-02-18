Chairman Senate meets Crown Prince, welcomes Saudi investment

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjranj Monday said Saudi investment in

Pakistan depicted the trust of international community in the country which would

further pave the way for opening up new avenues of cooperation and economic

partnership for regional development.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammad bin

Salman, while heading the delegation of the Upper House.

The Chairman Senate said that Vision 2030 of Saudi Arabia was a roadmap

of peace, growth and prosperity. “The people of Saudi Arabia are fortunate to have

the able leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and of the energetic

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, ” he added.

He said the visit of the Crown Prince would be a new chapter in bilateral

relations.

Sadiq Sanjrani said situation in Pakistan had fully changed and the country

was offering a conducive environment for trade and investment. Saudi investment

was definitely a trust in Pakistan’s capabilities and potential for steering the agenda

for regional development, he added.

He said that Pakistan desired to further expand ties in different areas of mutual

interest. He said that Saudi Arabia had always supported Pakistan in odd times and

both have enjoyed long standing fraternal ties.

He said that there was a significant convergence of views on many religious,

political and security issues and exemplary collaboration at multilateral forums

between the two countries.

Chairman Senate observed that bringing key businessmen, investors, companies

and innovators under one roof – the Future Investment Initiative Conference – was

just one example; and he was sure such initiatives would help realize the goals set

out in Saudi Vision 2030.

He called for further strengthening bilateral trade through close contacts between

businessmen and investors, activation of Joint Business Council and regular participation

in each other’s exhibitions and fairs.

He said that Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia had played a positive role in the

development of both the countries and served as “a bridge between Pakistan and Saudi

Arabia”.

He said that Pakistani community, while contributing for development of Saudi Arabia,

would also play a proactive role in realizing Saudi Vision 2030.