Chairman Senate felicitates nation on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani while felicitating the nation on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day had said that the whole nation was celebrating this Special Day with new vigour and passion.

In his message, Sanjrani said that our forefathers gave sacrifices to make Pakistan a progressive society and it was our responsibility now to take this sacred mission ahead to protect the future of our generations.

He said that Pakistan was faced with different issues in social, political and economics arenas. “Joint efforts are required to address issues hampering over development, ” Sanjrani said.