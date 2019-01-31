Chairman Senate directs ministry to brief house on US, Taliban talks

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani Thursday directed Ministry of Foreign Affairs to brief the house on the ongoing talks among United States, Afghanistan and Taliban.

The chairman gave the direction after Senator Raza Rabbani raised the issue in the Senate that the house was not taken into confidence on talks which were at an advanced stage and United States and Taliban were finalising modalities to achieve peace.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed spoke about the spread of a mosquito borne disease affecting hundreds of residents of Karak and Bajaur districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The disease was costly to treat and was affecting extremely poor people. The Chairman Senate directed the Senate Secretariat to take up the matter with the provincial government.

Senator Azam Swati pointed to the issues faced by visually impaired people travelling in domestic airlines.