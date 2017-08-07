ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani
called on Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani in Tehran on
Monday and felicitated him on assuming the office of president
for the second term.
He was also accompanied by a delegation of the Senate of
Pakistan. Issues relating to Pak-Iran relations as well as the
situation in the region came under discussion during the meeting,
a message received here from Tehran on Monday said.
The Senate chairman highlighted the four-point agenda, which
Pakistan would like to pursue with Iran. It included energy and connectivity, greater economic interaction, addressing the security
issues and forging closer parliamentary relations between the two
countries.
He thanked Iran for its principled stand on Kashmir, which
was recently expressed by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei.
Rabbani also apprised President Rouhani about the plight of
the Kashmiri people, who were suffering the worst kind of torture
at the hands of the occupied Indian forces, which were using new
tactics of brutalities, including pallet guns.
Hundreds of innocent Kashmiris had been blinded as a result
of the brutalities, he added.
President Rouhani recalled his two visits to Pakistan during
the last year and hoped that the cordial relations between the two
countries would grow from strength to strength.
The delegation included senators Mir Mohammad Yousuf Badini,
Hidayat Ullah, Ghous Mohammad Khan Niazi and Raheela Magsi, and
Ambassador Asif Durrani.
Senate Chairman calls on Iranian President Rouhani
ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani