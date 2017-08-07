Senate Chairman calls on Iranian President Rouhani

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani

called on Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani in Tehran on

Monday and felicitated him on assuming the office of president

for the second term.

He was also accompanied by a delegation of the Senate of

Pakistan. Issues relating to Pak-Iran relations as well as the

situation in the region came under discussion during the meeting,

a message received here from Tehran on Monday said.

The Senate chairman highlighted the four-point agenda, which

Pakistan would like to pursue with Iran. It included energy and connectivity, greater economic interaction, addressing the security

issues and forging closer parliamentary relations between the two

countries.

He thanked Iran for its principled stand on Kashmir, which

was recently expressed by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali

Khamenei.

Rabbani also apprised President Rouhani about the plight of

the Kashmiri people, who were suffering the worst kind of torture

at the hands of the occupied Indian forces, which were using new

tactics of brutalities, including pallet guns.

Hundreds of innocent Kashmiris had been blinded as a result

of the brutalities, he added.

President Rouhani recalled his two visits to Pakistan during

the last year and hoped that the cordial relations between the two

countries would grow from strength to strength.

The delegation included senators Mir Mohammad Yousuf Badini,

Hidayat Ullah, Ghous Mohammad Khan Niazi and Raheela Magsi, and

Ambassador Asif Durrani.