Chairman Railways for prioritizing early harvest project of Railway in CPEC

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):Chairman Railway Muhammad Javed Anwar has prioritized early harvest project of Railway in China Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC).

This he said in a meeting with the delegation of CREC, lead of Chinese consortium in terms of the Framework Agreement, which called on him at Ministry of Railway here Thursday, a press release said. They discussed progress on ML I Karachi-Peshawar project.

While highlighting the importance of ML I project, the Chairman informed that it is an early harvest and a strategic project of CPEC framework.

The project is expected to transmute railways system in Pakistan. The feasibility study of a preliminary design of Phase I of project has been completed and is in the final stages of review process so that next steps of project implementation could be initiated on priority.

Both sides also discussed areas of cooperation in railways sector.

The meeting was also attended by Mr Sun, Head of Pakistan Mission of CREC and Mr. Mazhar Ali Shah, DG Planning.