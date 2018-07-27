Chairman PTI Imran Khan wins NA-131 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi from National Assembly constituency has won NA-131 Lahore-IX by securing 84313 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) candidate Khawaja Saad Rafique stood second by securing

83633 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Tahreek-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) candidate Syed Murtaza Hassan with 9780 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 52.59%.