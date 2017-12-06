Chairman PEMRA appointment case adjourned till Dec 7

ISLAMABAD, Dec 06 (APP):Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday adjourned hearing of
the case till December 7, regarding the appointment of Chairman Pakistan
Electronic Media and Regulator Authority (PEMRA) Absar Alam.
Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by
several citizens challenging the eligibility criteria for the post of Chairman
PEMRA.
As the hearing began, the counsel for Chairman PEMRA, Ali
Gillani Advocate submitted the documents of Absar Alam’s qualification.
He contended that the federal government had completed all
the legal requirements to appoint Chairman PEMRA in accordance of apex court
orders.
He requested the court to dismiss the petition challenging
the appointment of his client.
He said Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Special Branch had
also issued clearance certificate regarding the qualification of Absar Alam.
After hearing the arguments, the court adjourned hearing
of the case till December 7.
It may be mentioned here that the petitioner had stated in
his plea that all legal formalities were not adopted for appointment of
Chairman PEMRA.
He said that eligibility criteria was relaxed to appoint
Absar Alam against the key post.
