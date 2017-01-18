Chairman PCB congratulates Pak U16 team

LAHORE, Jan 18 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board,

Shaharyar M. Khan has felicitated Pakistan U-16 Team, coach-cum-

Manager and the entire support staff on winning the One Day

and T-20 series against Australia at ICC global academy, Dubai.

In his message to the team and its officials here on Wednesday

he said “My heartiest congratulations to captain, coach-cum-manager,

the entire team and management for winning the One Day and T-20

series”.

“It has been a superb success for the team showing unity,

discipline and ability. The youngsters put up a good fight to

clinch the One Day and T-20 series. I am especially pleased with

the consistency and talent of this young lot. The entire team

played well throughout the series. “Whenever an Under-16,Under-19

team or an ‘A’ squad shows such promise, it brings double joy

because it reflects that the younger lot are talented enough to

be blooded in case there is a need in the senior side. I congratulate

the boys on this important win. May they continue to progress and

grow and showcase their skills at the senior level as well”.