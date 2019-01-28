Chairman NAB vows conducting white collar crime investigations on scientific lines

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal on Monday vowed conducting mega corruption cases especially white collar crimes investigations on scientific lines to eradicate the menace within prescribed time frame of 10 months.

Chairing a meeting of Prosecution Division, Operation Division, senior officers including Director Generals of Regional Bureaus of the Bureau via video link, he said corruption has become curse, which should be rooted out. He exhorted the officers to pursue corruption cases after collecting solid evidence against the corruption suspects, said a press release.