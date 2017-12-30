Chairman NAB takes notice of corruption, irregularities in allotment of industrial and commercial plots by GEDA

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP):Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal has taken notice of the reported corruption and irregularities in the allotment of industrial and commercial plots by Gwadar Industrial Estate Development Authority (GEDA).

The illegal allotment has caused million of rupees losses to the national kitty, GIEDA has not only jeopardized the economic development of the province but also GEDA has become allegedly the Estate Agency, said a press release here on Saturday.

The Authority has doled out industrial and commercial plots among their favorites and relatives while ignoring genuine investors. The NAB has taken notice of mega corruption and causing multi million rupee losses to the national exchequer.

During the initial scrutiny of record that the rules had totally been ignored by GEDA while allotting commercial and industrial plots. The plots were distributed among favorites and relatives with the help of facilitators. Furthermore, the files of industrial plots were sold on the basis of personal likes and dislikes by rejecting the applications of eligible industrialists and potential investors.

Chairman NAB reiterated that NAB is determined to bring the corrupt into justices which is main hurdle of economic development of the country. Rapid economic development activities in Baluchistan were indeed imperative for progress. Chairman NAB said providing legal investment opportunities to all the investors in Gwadar projects were the basic requirement of economic progress of the new port. The corrupt wouldn’t be allowed to take personal benefits from economic progress of Gwadar. The corrupt who want to jeopardize the economy progress of Gwadar would be dealt with iron hands.