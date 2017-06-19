Chairman NAB reviews physical progress, quality of work under construction building of NAB Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, June 19 (APP): Qamar Zaman Chaudhry , Chairman

National Accountability of Bureau (NAB) Chaired a meeting here on

Monday and reviewed physical progress, quality of work of under

construction building of NAB Headquarters.

During the briefing, the meeting was apprised by Chief Engineer (N),

Pak PWD that the pace of work has been increased in the light of the

directions of Chairman NAB after his last visit, said a press

release here.

The fixing of granite, exterior glass and floor tiles are

under process.

The pace of work on external development along with internal

finishes like false ceiling, Pvc, paneling etc, has also been

increased.

The machinery including generators, lifts , HVAC system has

ben arranged and are work is under process at site.

The Chairman NAB expressed his concern over unnecessary delay

in the completion of the project and emphasize on making efforts for completion of work.

He further observed that the pace of work is far less the

timeliness as per schedule.

The Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman directed DG, PWD Chief Engineer

, PWD, Contractors to complete the remaining work without further

delay of time and ensure all quality standards in accordance with

rules.

He stressed that there should be no compromise on the quality

of material and execution of work.